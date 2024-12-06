Everyone has opinions one way or another on hospitals. Some have a favorite, some dislike the idea of going. Some know it's just part of what 'hospitals' are and hope for the best.

Hospital Safety Grade took a look at each hospital in Washington State. All 49 of them.

Fortunately for Washington, There are a lot of Washington hospitals that received an A ranking.

Unfortunately for us, most of them are on the west side of the United States.

Not all, but most.

When it comes to hospitals on the eastern side of Washington, almost all fall in the C category. Here's what we've got.

Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus

Wenatchee, WA

Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus

Wenatchee, WA

Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Richland, WA

MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital

Yakima, WA

Providence Holy Family Hospital

Spokane, WA

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Spokane, WA

Providence St. Mary Medical Center

Walla Walla, WA

Samaritan Hospital

Moses Lake, WA

Trios Southridge Hospital

Kennewick, WA

All is not lost, though.

MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley, WA, received an A ranking.

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane also received a B. Better than less.

And don't worry, only one hospital received a D ranking and it was Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington on the west side so there's that.

This is actually pretty good compared to some other states, believe it or not. Many states have several in the D ranking. Some even have an F like my friends in St. Louis.

Read more and see the other hospitals on Hospital Safety Grade's website.