5 Central Washington Hospitals Received a ‘C’ Rank

"Somewhere out there is the world's worst doctor. The scariest part is that someone has an appointment with him tomorrow."

-George Carlin

Visiting the hospital is usually never a fun idea or topic. You try to avoid it if you can but, if you must, the hospital is there to help you as needed.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade has ranked all of the hospitals in Washington State.

Call me curious, but I'm interested to see which hospitals rank lower than others.

I mean, it's not like I typically have a choice. If I get hurt, I just go to the nearest available hospital but maybe if you're looking to move to a town around here and are hospital-prone, it might be a good idea to find yourself near a better ranked hospital.

And it may not be because the hospital wants to be poorly ranked. It's not the fault of the staff. Sometimes hospitals are just plain under-funded or something.

Here's a look at all the C-ranked hospitals in WA.

Fortunately, there's only one D-ranked hospital but it's in Arlington, WA north of Seattle so don't need to worry about it.

These Washington Hospitals Ranked Poorly

Again, this list of courtesy of Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade website. See the website for more information about each of these and why they were given a C ranking.

Confluence Health Hospital (both central campus and mares campus locations)

Wenatchee, WA

Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Richland, WA

MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital

Yakima, WA

Samaritan Hospital

Moses Lake, WA

Trios Southridge Hospital

Kennewick, WA

There are other C-ranked hospitals from Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and more but wanted to just focus on Central Washington.

