I don’t watch television that often, but when I do, it is usually later at night. What I watch ranges from all sorts of things, between reruns of Star Trek on the H&I (Heroes & Icons) channel or X-Files on Comet TV.

When those are hitting the right mood, I turn to streaming, which is usually Ghost Adventures through MAX.

My wife, on the other hand, is all about cooking competition shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Chopped via Hulu.

So quite a few cuss words were flying around our house last week with non-stop buffering problems.

We restarted the router and modem… no luck!

Turned on and off the TV (several times)… no luck!

First-world problems, I know, but it gets frustrating knowing that we spend a month on our connection.

empty pants pocket, money crying. Canva loading...

Then I saw this study from DisignRush using data from the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis, and now I’m really annoyed.

Washington residents spend the most on internet access across the country!

On average, a household spends roughly $2,150 a year!

We rank #1 compared to Virginia, which ranks at #10, with an average spending of just over $960 a year, and #50, Wisconsin, which has an average of $394 a year.

Between entertainment (Television, music, gaming), information (news, social media, research), and communication, our net connection might be an area where we can tighten the belt if needed. But CAN WE?



Giphy.com

With so many people’s work and lives involved in being connected, cutting off that access can be unthinkable to many.

About 15 years ago, I lived without internet for 8 months. It was just me, my cat, and my collection of DVDs and books to entertain myself.

Now, when I went to work, I did have access to the net, but not much. I actually enjoyed the digital hermit sabbatical that I had created for myself, and sometimes, I really wish I could go back.

It did get frustrating when I would turn on a video game, only for it to need an update, but not to be able to download one.



Giphy.com

As far as my buffering problem I mentioned above, turns out my 'Smart' TV isn't very smart and that particular brand of TV doesn't like to stay connected to the net. Thank you Roku stick for save!

How connected are you? Would you enjoy being without it? For how long? Tap the App and let us know.

