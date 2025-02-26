What is Washington’s Highest Rated Beer?
It’s America’s favorite pastime! No, I’m not talking about baseball, although you see the two going hand in hand.
I’m talking about drinking!
So, I guess you could say that drinking is America’s favorite pastime while done during America’s other favorite pastime.
What is your drink of choice?
Are you a beer person, a lager, ale, stout, porter, pilsner? Perhaps something harder? Or are you like me and have been called a [expletive deleted] because you enjoy more of a fruity drink?
I believe it was the great stand-up comedian, Gabe Dinger, who once said (and I'm paraphrased), 'I have a strawberry slushie, no one says a thing, but I put some whiskey in it, and suddenly I’m a [expletive deleted].'
(NOTE: I’m censoring myself for my own comedic reasons).
No matter what your preferred alcoholic beverage is, we know what our state’s choice is.
And I never would have guessed it, especially with Central Washington being the biggest hops suppliers in the world; it’s weird that THAT is our choice, but then again, Washington did create things like Starbucks.
So, do you really think that Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb is the favorite in Washington? Well, at least it was the highest rated, so you can’t argue with that or the Fremont Brewing Company that make it.
I can’t stand coffee, but maybe if they put it in a fruity beer, I could be a highly functioning, highly caffeinated [expletive deleted]!
What’s your drink of choice? What ever it is, please drink responsibly and Tap the App and let us know what you choose!
