Prices of everything is up everywhere but it seems most people notice it in the grocery store more than anywhere else.

Everyone's gotta eat and you just have to do what you can to shop smart and to save as much as you can and stretch the dollar as far as you can.

Good news for us in Washington State is that we're one of the states that spends the least amount on groceries compared to other states.

How Much Washington Spend on Groceries

According to financial website Wallet Hub, Washington State ranks 9th over all for least percentage of income spend on groceries.

Grocery spending habits range from all over the place depending on where you're from.

Washington and Oregon are doing pretty good while our friends in Idaho are a little more on the other side of the spectrum, spending more than average.

For Washington State, the average cost of groceries is $131.19. Yeah, I think that sounds like a lot, too, but again that's the average.

Washington Percentage of Income on Groceries

The average cost of groceries is 1.66% of the median monthly household income which sounds pretty good. You still have to pay the rent, the car, insurance, the power bill, the Internet, and your phone bill. After whatever subscription services you may have 1.66% sounds pretty good.

When in doubt, there are always potatoes and Wallet Hub Washington State is 49th place for best price for potatoes while we're 22nd for average price of sugar.





Mississippi spends the most percentage of their income on groceries while Massachusetts spends the least.

You can read more at wallethub.com.