Washington’s Economy Shines With Third Place Ranking
Washington State is great at a lot of things. We have all four seasons, we're minutes away from just about any outdoor activity you can think of, we have the best seafood in the world, and we support a lot through STEM and other things.
We're also great at our economy, as it turns out.
Washington Ranks High for Best Economy
Our friends at financial website Wallet Hub ranked every state for its economy and Washington State is very high on the list.
Washington State ranks 3rd for best state for economy. We'll take it!
The number one spot belongs to Massachusetts followed by our friends in Utah. Not bad!
If you thought the worst state would be West Virginia, you're wrong. It's second worst.
The title for Worst State for Economy belongs to Iowa. Sorry guys. You have the best corn, but you're not great for economy.
Washington is Great at a lot of things
Other things Washington ranks better-than-average...
Washington State ranks 2nd place for percentage of jobs in high-tech industries.
Washington State ranks 6th for annual median household income.
Washington State ranks 7th for exports per capita
Washington State ranks 7th for exchange in GDP
Washington State ranks 14th for startup activity
Thank you for keeping our economy strong.
Read More: Can You Have Chickens in Your Backyard in Yakima?
Read More: The Best Chocolate Bar in Yakima Is Still Only $1
Read More: Hidden Gem Store in Yakima Sells Games and Toys from the '80s
LOOK: The richest town in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more
Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine