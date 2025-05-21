Washington Donut Shop Named in Yelp’s Top 50 Best in America
Mmm, donuts! It sounds like something Homer Simpson would say, doesn't it? Yelp has ranked one of Washington's bakeries as the top 50 best donut shops in America!
Get ready to yell out, "Mmm, donuts!" as you drive to this tiny, but highly recommended doughnut shop in the town of Poulsbo.
Where Is Poulsbo, Washington?
The Suquamish people call this their homeland. The land was claimed by colonizers in 1855 with the Treaty of Point Elliott.
Did You Know: One of the signers of the Treaty of Point Elliott was Chief Seattle.
Today, you can catch the Bainbridge Island ferry to visit the city of Poulsbo or take I-5 South to WA-16 West.
Poulsbo's Sweetest Hidden Gem: The Town Bakery
Yelp recently named Sluys Poulsbo Bakery in their top 50 list of the best donut shops in the USA. The "Yelp Elites" determined which donut shops made the cut.
Sluys Poulsbo Bakery nabbed the #46 spot on the list, with fans raving about their Danish Donut.
Fans eat 'em up!
Prepare for long lines at Sluys Poulsbo Bakery just in case!
Some fans stop by just to get the Sluys Poulsbo Bakery merch.
Directions:
How to get to Sluys Poulsbo Bakery: If you're coming from the 305, hang a right at NE Hostmark Street, then keep on going until it becomes Front St NE. You'll see Sluys Poulsbo Bakery on the right.
Other Delicious Bakeries to Visit in Poulsbo
Just because they weren't ranked by Yelp Elites doesn't mean these other bakeries aren't worth the visit!
Cake Studio Panaderia Mexicana, 20149 Viking Ave NW suite#151, Poulsbo, WA 98370
