Washington Donut Shop Named in Yelp&#8217;s Top 50 Best in America

Washington Donut Shop Named in Yelp’s Top 50 Best in America

Sluys Poulsbo Bakery Facebook/Google Street View

Mmm, donuts! It sounds like something Homer Simpson would say, doesn't it? Yelp has ranked one of Washington's bakeries as the top 50 best donut shops in America!

Get ready to yell out, "Mmm, donuts!" as you drive to this tiny, but highly recommended doughnut shop in the town of Poulsbo.

Poulsbo, Washington is home to some 12,000 people. Perry Kibler on Unsplash/Canva
loading...

Where Is Poulsbo, Washington?

The Suquamish people call this their homeland. The land was claimed by colonizers in 1855 with the Treaty of Point Elliott.

Did You Know: One of the signers of the Treaty of Point Elliott was Chief Seattle.

Today, you can catch the Bainbridge Island ferry to visit the city of Poulsbo or take I-5 South to WA-16 West.

Poulsbo, WA Google Maps
loading...

 

Poulsbo's Sweetest Hidden Gem: The Town Bakery

Yelp recently named Sluys Poulsbo Bakery in their top 50 list of the best donut shops in the USA. The "Yelp Elites" determined which donut shops made the cut.

Sluys Poulsbo Bakery nabbed the #46 spot on the list, with fans raving about their Danish Donut.

Danish Donuts from Sluys Poulsbo Bakery are a hit with Yelp Elites in their Top 50 Best Donut Shops list for 2025. SluysPoulsboBakery.com
loading...
610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Fans eat 'em up!

Fans Eat 'em UP at Sluys Poulsbo Bakery! Sluys Poulsbo Bakery via Facebook
loading...

 

Prepare for long lines at Sluys Poulsbo Bakery just in case!

Sluys Poulsbo Bakery Facebook
loading...

Some fans stop by just to get the Sluys Poulsbo Bakery merch.

Sluys Poulsbo Bakery via Facebook
loading...

Directions:

How to get to Sluys Poulsbo Bakery: If you're coming from the 305, hang a right at NE Hostmark Street, then keep on going until it becomes Front St NE. You'll see Sluys Poulsbo Bakery on the right.

 

Other Delicious Bakeries to Visit in Poulsbo

Just because they weren't ranked by Yelp Elites doesn't mean these other bakeries aren't worth the visit!

Cake Studio Panaderia Mexicana, 20149 Viking Ave NW suite#151, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Cake Studio Panaderia Mexicana 20149 Viking Ave NW Poulsbo WA in Poulsbo, WA Google Street View
loading...

NEXT →: Steilacoom is Washington's Oldest City

9 Tiny Washington State Towns That Seem Abandoned

No, the zombie apocalypse has not started. You are just driving through some of the smallest towns in Washington State.

SEE INSIDE Abandoned Battery Russell at Fort Stevens

If you're a history buff, this is a must-see at Fort Stevens State Park in Oregon. Battery Russell, which was named after General David A. Russell, who was killed in action during the Civil War, took about a year to build in 1904. Fort Stevens came under attack when a Japanese submarine shot 17 shells near this site. There were no injuries or direct hits. Keep scrolling and take a tour and then plan a trip to see it for yourself.

Gallery Credit: Paul Drake

Categories: National News, Washington State News, Featured

More From 610 KONA