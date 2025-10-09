Debt is something that a lot of people struggle with. From student loans to just maxing out a credit card to make ends meet between jobs, there's a lot of reasons why people go into debt.

Global home loan website Compare the Market did a recent study to see how debt-ridden most people are in each country and broke it down from there as well.

As a unit, The United States is 2nd least financially stressed country in the world.

Second only to Belgium.

But for each states, they say Washington State is 3rd for most people who have debt.

From Compare the Market, the average person in the United States has $58,725. That's on average.

Again, that's average for the United States. $58,725 is down the middle of all states.

Washington is 3rd most with debt so it's higher than that.

Washington's average is $83,820.

The only states worse than Washington for debt is California in 2nd place with $86,000 in debt and Colorado in first place with $90,540 in debt.

That's a lot of debt.

When it comes to countries that are the most debt-stressed, first place goes to Greece.

With an average salary that makes it hard to make a living wage, people are sure feeling it in Greece.

Same goes for the other debt-stressed countries like Columbia, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Slovakia rounding out the top 5.

