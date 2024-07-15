A Big Costco Change That Members Need to Know Is Coming Soon Danielle Villasana Getty Images loading...

Costco is implementing a membership change for Washington state members, so get ready for it!

I would dare say that the majority of people who buy a membership to Costco are people who need to buy things in bulk and don’t want to pay through the nose to do it.

Costco also tends to supply name brand goods, which is perfect for people who don’t like to buy generic (unless it’s the Kirkland Signature brand of course).

I’m old enough to remember when the cost for a membership to Costco was $40 (I think that was about 13 years ago). That was back when I used my membership solely to buy diapers for my then-newborn.

Now the current price to get a Costco card is $60, and that’s about to change.

THE COST OF MEMBERSHIP IS GOING UP (AGAIN)

Washington state shoppers are bracing for the cost of their Costco membership to jump up to $65 beginning September 1st. This change is happening to Costcos across the nation, too. https://www.thestreet.com/retail/costco-analyst-makes-bold-prediction-about-membership-fee

The basic membership at this price level includes 2 membership cards and the convenience of shopping online and/or inside Costco stores.

Other local grocery stores that sell in bulk or offer more value for the dollar include locally owned Grocery Outlet stores and national chains like Walmart.

