WARNING: ‘Toxic’ Apple Juice from Walmart Containing Arsenic Being Recalled

Did you buy apple juice at Walmart recently? If you did you're not alone. In fact, over 9,500 cases was sold to 25 states and can cause some harm if ingested.

The apple juice in question is just for the 8oz bottles that are sold in a 6-pack from the Great Value brand.

If that sounds like something you grabbed, check the UPC of 0-78742-29655-5 and a date stamped December 28, 2024 for the best by date. Those are the ones being recalled.

Associated Press says that even a low amount can cause pain and have you get sick. Not fun. That's for organic arsenic as very low traces can be found in many food items.

the Inorganic arsenic like that found in this apple juice is worse for you. You'd go to a more severe case of vomiting, pain, numbness and more.

The the levels they found were low, the FDA isn't taking any chances.

According to the FDA, only certain states have received these.

What states are affected by the apple juice recall?

Here are the states to be extra cautious for:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

Washington DC

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

The good news for us here in the northwest is Washington state seems to be off the list as well as Oregon and Idaho.

Still, though, I wouldn't take any chances.

