WARNING: ‘Toxic’ Apple Juice from Walmart Containing Arsenic Being Recalled
Did you buy apple juice at Walmart recently? If you did you're not alone. In fact, over 9,500 cases was sold to 25 states and can cause some harm if ingested.
The apple juice in question is just for the 8oz bottles that are sold in a 6-pack from the Great Value brand.
If that sounds like something you grabbed, check the UPC of 0-78742-29655-5 and a date stamped December 28, 2024 for the best by date. Those are the ones being recalled.
Associated Press says that even a low amount can cause pain and have you get sick. Not fun. That's for organic arsenic as very low traces can be found in many food items.
the Inorganic arsenic like that found in this apple juice is worse for you. You'd go to a more severe case of vomiting, pain, numbness and more.
The the levels they found were low, the FDA isn't taking any chances.
According to the FDA, only certain states have received these.
What states are affected by the apple juice recall?
Here are the states to be extra cautious for:
Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
Washington DC
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Mississippi
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Vermont
Virginia
West Virginia
The good news for us here in the northwest is Washington state seems to be off the list as well as Oregon and Idaho.
Still, though, I wouldn't take any chances.
LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023
Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)
From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try
Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman