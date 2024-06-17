WA Ranked in Top 10 for Best State for Road Trips

Are you down for a road trip?

Sometimes just a chance of scenery is all you need to refresh and reset your mindset. There are plenty of great states to take a road trip in.

The good news is if you're planning a road trip, Washington State, as it turns out, is one of the best for road trips.

I'm not surprised at all.

Washington has four seasons, we have lakes, mountains, desert, forests, waterfalls, natural springs... a little of everything. Perfect for whatever you happen to be look for.

Bookies made a list of the best states for road trips based on a few topics.

Scenic Beauty

Affordability

Weather/Climate

Accessibility

Entertainment

And Washington has all of those to an extent. I was thinking about the affordability but when you think about it, we don't have all the toll booths and bridges to the point that a place like New Jersey or New York has. Sure, there's a couple of toll bridges for convenience in the Seattle area, but they aren't mandatory. You can go around.

Washington State ranks high on the list coming in 7th place.

Number one spot belongs to California, followed by Texas and Ohio.

Ohio? I've only been there once so I'm not nearly as familiar with it, but if it works!

Our friends in Oregon came in 11th place which is still fantastic. Good for Oregon! The roads may be a bit windier than Washington but still a great state for a road trip.

