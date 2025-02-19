There's a lot of talking going around online and around the water cool about federal funding and where the money is coming from and, usually more important to the common folk, how is that money being spent to support our great state.

Also curious to know if the money Washington State is granted is on par with other states as you have to figure some states will receive more or less than others.

So, it begs the question, how much does our evergreen state receive in federal funding?

How Much Money does Washington State Receive in Federal Funding?

According to the Washington State Standard, the answer is about $27 billion. This is about one-third of the state budget.

How does the federal funding help Washington State?

Federal funds are used in Washington State to help with things like the state's infrastructure likes roads, bridges, public transit, public education, health care, and a lot more on a public level.

You can imagine how important these funds are to receive every year.

Could you imagine the city of Yakima hosting a Go Fund Me just to fill in pot holes or change a broken street light? I hope we never get to that level.

According to USA Facts, the state that requires the most federal funding is California who look to get just over $162 billion. Followed by New York at about $100 billion at Texas at $105 billion.

See more on usafacts.org.

