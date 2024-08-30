WA Forest Service Encouraging You to EAT this Invasive Species

Invasive species seem to be becoming more and more part of our regular news. They have some invasive species out on the east coast and parts of New York where officials basically just tell you to kill them on site like the Spotted Lantern Bugs from Pittsburgh.

News of this invasive species, however, caught me off guard. Not just the fact that we have one in the Pacific Northwest and here in Washington but what option they had for you if you were to catch one.

The species, in question, is the American Bullfrog.

Bullfrog Adrian521 loading...

That's is. The bullfrogs like you see in movies and tv shows and cartoons. Your standard issue typical American Bullfrog. Though popular in the south, is considered an invasive species here in Washington State.

Bullfrog in the hand Kenneth C. Zirkel loading...

The U.S. Forest Service - Colville National Forest say these bullfrogs will fit anything into their mouth and many species native to Washington State are in a decline due to this American Bullfrog infestation.

Because of this, they say you don't even need a license, you're free to trap and catch as many as you want -- no limit!

One of the suggestions they even have is telling you that you can make frog legs out of them.

Seriously!

frog legs Canva loading...

State officials say you should catch as many as you can and eat them. Well, at least the legs.

I've had frog legs once when I was in St. Louis because I've never had them so wanted to try them. I hate to sound cliché but they really do taste like chicken, though the meat falls apart like fish, if that makes sense.

So your state proud and go catch you some bullfrogs.

