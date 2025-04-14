A Quick Trip to the Quaint Town of Snoqualmie, WA [PHOTOS]
I've heard of Snoqualmie.
I drive over Snoqualmie Pass all the time when I drive to Seattle and that surrounding area.
I'm familiar with Snoqualmie Falls thanks to the TV show Twin Peaks.
But I've never actually been to the town of Snoqualmie until just the other day.
Okay, to be fair, I actually didn't spend any time in town. I drove through it, but still it kinda counts.
The town, itself, looked like it could be the quiet, little town found in a Stephen King novel, only without all the weird stuff happening.
I loved seeing the little shops along the side of the road.
The other side of the road was a train track that had trains and train parts as part of a 'train museum' thing going on.
This was just a quick pass through town and I took a few photos found below. Hoping next time I can actually spend time and check out the train upclose and some of the more unique buildings.
It also looks like some of the unique buildings we typical businesses that took over old buildings to inhabit them with something new. I love it when they do that.
Have a peek and let us know if you've been to Snoqualmie by app-chatting us.
