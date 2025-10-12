The sudden closure of Human Bean took many by surprise.

No announcement, no 'going out of business' sale, no final day -- nothing.

They were just open one day, then closed the next with a sign on the window saying as such.

It's a great location and a fun building already equipped for something new.

It didn't take too long for a new coffee shop to open in that location.

Please welcome The Vibe Coffee and their second location on 56th and Summitview in the old Human Bean building.

vibe coffee yakima John Riggs loading...

Second Location for The Vibe

The Vibe Coffee already has a location in Union Gap. This is a huge help for people who love what they do but live more in the West Valley area of town.

And though they have the name coffee in their name, they have so many other items on the menu as well.

Read More: The Best Chocolate Bar in Yakima Is Still Only $1

vibe coffee yakima John Riggs loading...

Just a few items on the menu:

Coffee drinks

Energy Drinks (with Red Bull, Spark, or Lotus)

Italian Sodas

Hot Chocolate

Smoothies

Ice Tea

Lemonade

Matcha

Dirty Sodas

And if you don't see it on the menu, just ask.

Get our free mobile app

'Tis the Season

They also have seasonal items. This month they're advertising a variety of pumpkin-flavored items from coffee to muffin tops.

No doubt they'll switch it up to holiday favorites closer to the Christmas season as well.

Today was their grand opening and happen to be in the area so I was happy to swing in.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers In Washington Stores Right Now Non-alcoholic beer is the fast growing category in the beer business right now. Here are some we recommend. Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts

10 Long-Gone Eateries Tri-Cities Washington We Wished Were Still Here Remember these beloved restaurants at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick? We DO! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

4 Places in Washington State That Serves Up Yummy Cheese Zombies You'll find your school lunchroom favorite Cheese Zombies still served at these four restaurants in the Yakima Valley. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals