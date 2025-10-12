New Coffee Shop Opens At Old Human Bean Location
The sudden closure of Human Bean took many by surprise.
No announcement, no 'going out of business' sale, no final day -- nothing.
They were just open one day, then closed the next with a sign on the window saying as such.
It's a great location and a fun building already equipped for something new.
It didn't take too long for a new coffee shop to open in that location.
Please welcome The Vibe Coffee and their second location on 56th and Summitview in the old Human Bean building.
Second Location for The Vibe
The Vibe Coffee already has a location in Union Gap. This is a huge help for people who love what they do but live more in the West Valley area of town.
And though they have the name coffee in their name, they have so many other items on the menu as well.
Just a few items on the menu:
And if you don't see it on the menu, just ask.
'Tis the Season
They also have seasonal items. This month they're advertising a variety of pumpkin-flavored items from coffee to muffin tops.
No doubt they'll switch it up to holiday favorites closer to the Christmas season as well.
Today was their grand opening and happen to be in the area so I was happy to swing in.
