If you are seeing someone and you haven't been asked out for Valentine's Day dinner, don't get upset -- yet! We are merely four days out: there's still plenty of time to get a reservation for a romantic dinner.

Instead of waiting around, you could take matters into your own hands and book the reservation yourself!

Think of this move as you calling their bluff! Tell them you are making Valentine's Day dinner reservations, and do they want you to book the UBER ride or do they want to book it instead? This covert and sneaky act will force your honey to come clean if there are any "surprise" V-Day dinner plans in the works.

Sadly, I haven't had a date in years, so I already know there are no "surprise" dinners in store for me. That doesn't mean I don't already know where I would tell someone to take me if we were dating!

The Most Coveted Places to Have Valentine's Day Dinner in Yakima

Crafted Restaurant is top on the list of the hot spots to go for Valentine's Day, but Saturday night is already sold out. Your best bet is to reserve something for Sunday or this Thursday night. (As of this writing, there is only one spot left for Thursday!)

The next place I would want to be whisked away to for Valentine's Day Dinner is EZ Tiger. I love their Shrimp Pad Thai, cocktails and mocktails. They also have low mood lighting, so it's romantic from the jump.

#5: WaterFire restaurant has got something cooked up just for your romantic dinner for two.

WaterFire Restaurant and Bar WaterFire Restaurant and Bar via Facebook loading...

#4: P R O V I S I O N S Restaurant + Market has a special holiday dinner but hurry up to make reservations.

Provisions Restaurant + Market Provisions Restaurant and Market via Facebook loading...

#3: Zesta Cucina is always a fancy spot to take a date, especially on a big one like Valentine's Day. It's giving upscale "Lady & the Tramp" romantic vibes with all that pasta and dessert.

Zesta Cucina Zesta Cucina via Facebook loading...

#2: Yakima Steak Company has a special week of love with a Valentine's Day meal every day of the week until Sunday, February 16th.

Yakima Steak Company Yakima Steak Company via Facebook loading...

#1: Surprise your Valentine with a special Valentine's Brunch Box that you can pick up to-go from Yaki-Mama Bakery.





