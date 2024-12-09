I do love these feel-good stories.

Our friends at USCellular love to give back to the community throughout the year.

The Sunnyside Jr. Grizzlies were in need of gear for their youth football program so USCelluar's Gift of Connection program, they're donating $1,500 worth of sports gear to the Sunnyside Jr. Grizzlies.

Items that the Sunnyside Jr. Grizzlies are receiving in thanks to USCellular include footballs, kicking blocks, whistles, water bottles, and a lot more.

This will definitely help our friends in the lower valley.

From Sarah Pearson, Area VP of UScellular:

"We’re proud to provide the Sunnyside Grizzlies with a donation of sporting equipment as they continue to be a pillar of support for the community. Giving back is a part of UScellular’s commitment to connect people to what matters most, and we’re honored to give the gift of connection this holiday season."

I love hearing these feel-good stories coming from right here in our community. Local businesses sharing the love with the local community as together we grow stronger.

Gift of Connection is just one of many non-profit donations across the United States. They bring communities together through sports, arts, music, food and other supplies in need.

So far, since 2009, UScellular has invested in more than $47 million for the good of the cause. This includes cash, resources, technology, and all of the experiences throughout the US.

