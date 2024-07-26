Washington State Restaurant Named Best ‘Under-the-Radar’ Steakhouse

You can never go wrong with steak.

Steak is perfect for any celebration or birthday or just to be that fancy thing you don't order too often but when you do you want to make it worth it.

Though there are plenty of places to grab steak, they named one as the best under-the-radar steakhouse in all of Washington State.

Do you think you know where it is?

Where is the Best Under-the-Radar Steakhouse in WA?

According to Cheapism, the best place to grab a steak where many may not know about it is a place in Bellevue called John Howie Steak.



Along with any cut of steak you could imagine, they also feature a selection of wagyu beef from American wagyu, Australian wagyu, and even feature Japanese wagyu that you will be paying a premium for. But the experience and expertise may make it worth it to try.

The Japanese A5 wagyu filet mignon will run you $198.



One thing I think is pretty neat is John Howie Steak also offers steak combinations if you can't make up your mind on what to order you can get three 4-ounce filet mignons of various types.

They also have non-steak items on the menu as well like seafood.

This place isn't cheap, as you can imagine. You have to pay for bread and butter when you're seated, which tells you what kind of prices you'll be paying. If you have to pay for what many places offer free, then you can probably afford to grab anything on the menu.

They have amazing sounding desserts as well.