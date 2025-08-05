You have turn signals on your car for a reason.

Yes, you can let people behind you know that you're looking to turn left, turn right, change lanes and, though most don't use it for this reason, to let people know you're going to pull over to park on the curb.

There's another purpose that some use it for that many may not know the intended purpose, but if you travel on the highways and freeways enough, it's one that may come in handy.

Left Lane is for Passing

One of the notions about driving that's literally in the driver's guide handbook is that the right lane is for driving, the left lane is for passing.

Drive in the right lane freeing up the left land for emergency vehicles as needed. However, if you come across a truck that's going the posted speed limit (60mph to your 70mph) you're free to pass them in the left lane.

However, more often than not, there's someone in the left lane who's going slower than you and they're not moving over.

What do you do?

Left Signal Means Move Out of the Left Lane

Get our free mobile app

If you're in the left lane and there's someone in front of you who's not going as fast, the idea is you turn on your left signal (although you're already in the left lane) to let the person know you're trying to pass them and they're basically in your way.

It's something already known in other states and even other countries but I haven't seen it as much in Washington State.

It should be a thing if we all do our part to make it happen.

The 6 Best Washington Backroads for a Relaxing Road Trip