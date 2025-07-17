Tri-Cities has a pretty happening airport. Although smaller than many airports, that's convenience for you for quick access through TSA, on to your gate, and off on your next grand adventure.

Tri-Cities Airport has several flight options including, not just Seattle, but direct to Salt Lake City, direct to Minneapolis, direct to Phoenix, and a few more.

There is one flight, however, that's going away.

Avelo Airlines is Shutting Down on the West Coast

Fox Business is reporting Avelo Airlines is closing operations in their west coast areas to focus on east coast operations.

Avelo Airlines was one of the flight options that would take people from PSC directly to Burbank, California.

Perfect for those quick trips to Hollywood and Disneyland.

As of now, they'll dwindle flights down with plans to stop west coast flights in December of this year.

Avelo Airlines had several flights out of Burbank including the direct flight to Pasco making it easy and affordable to fly to Southern California.

Fox Business did say that the employees at the Burbank location did have an option to transfer to another Avelo Airlines hub on the east coast including Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

Tri-Cities Airport is still offering direct flight to Los Angeles with Alaska Airlines.

Avelo Airlines service from Tri-Cities wasn't active for very long. Only about a year before this announcement.

Fortunately, Tri-Cities Airport will continue all other services and hopefully add more direct flights from its current airlines in the future.

