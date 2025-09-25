Not too long ago it was announced that Avelo Airlines would stop service from Tri-Cities to Burbank, but that flight wasn't slated to end until later this year.

As it turns out, unfortunately, that will come sooner than expected.

Read More: Can you Pitch a Tent on Yakima Sidewalks?

Independent news website from California Lost Coast Outpost is reporting Avelo Airline flights will no longer be available from PSC as soon as October 10.

I was made aware from the PSC Facebook page posting about how this is coming to a close.

Get our free mobile app

This is unfortunate timing for anyone who already had flights booked with Avelo leaving PSC between October 20th through the slated end of the year.

If you did book a flight with Avelo during this time, contact them to see about moving the date or what you need to do for a refund.

Read More: $20 in Parking Lot Scam

Good news, however, is Alaska Airlines will be offering flights from PSC to Burbank not even a week later starting October 26th.

Breeze Airways also announced they plan on service to Burbank early next year with an option to fly to Provo, Utah, as well.

Tickets for both of those flights are available now.

It's unfortunate that Avelo Airlines is pulling out of PSC sooner than expected, but there are option options with PSC and even YKM if you don't mind connecting to Seattle first.

See What Wauconda, Washington Looks Like Now in 2023

23 Deep Lakes in Washington State + 2 That Aren't So Deep There are a ton of deep lakes in Washington State and a few that aren't so deep. Check out how drastically different they are below.

Explore the 5 Gardens of Manito Park - Spokane, Washington

See What Hides in the Ape Cave Difficult Upper Route

9 Tiny Washington State Towns That Seem Abandoned No, the zombie apocalypse has not started. You are just driving through some of the smallest towns in Washington State.

5 Amazing & Free Swimming Spots Near the Tri-Cities

8 A.I. Suggested Tri-Cities Best Public Bathrooms Are these the best public bathrooms in Tri-Cities, Washington? A.I. seems to think so.

8 Amazing Washington State Holiday Weekend Destinations

Explore Ross Lake Resort in Washington State

Looking at Mount St. Helens Over the Years A photo gallery looking at Mount St. Helens from 2000 to today. Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster