In the season of giving, it's nice to help those in need. You may see plenty of Toys for Tots donation drop boxes in various locations. Just seeing those boxes puts you in the spirit of giving. But there are some items Toys for Tots will not accept as donations.

Getty Images for Toys For Tots T Getty Images for Toys For Tots T loading...

Read More: Gone but Not Forgotten Restaurants in Yakima

What Toys for Tots is looking for

Toys for Tots would like new, unwrapped toys. This way they can assess which toy goes where themselves. They'll do the wrapping.

These can be toys, kids books, sports balls, stuffed animals for youth, and you can even consider bath sets, items like hair straighteners, rc cars, board games, purses and wallets for the older kids. That's from Toys for Tots, themselves.

And, when in doubt, you can always donate money so they can do the shopping on your behalf.

What Toys for Tots Won't Accept

There are a few items Toys for Tots will not accept.

Realistic-looking weapons



Hemera Technologies Hemera Technologies loading...

Realist-looking knifes and guns aren't distributed by Toys for Tots. Best to leave those at home.

Gifts with Food



Ryan McVay Ryan McVay loading...

Some of those food gift baskets that have edible items aren't allowed. There could be allergy issues or the food may spoil.

Broken toys / toys with missing pieces / toys that are already open

josefkubes josefkubes loading...

They want to ensure the child gets a new toy to open for Christmas.

Items that could be considered toxic

Mario Ragma Jr. Mario Ragma Jr. loading...

There are some Toys for Tots locations that would not like items like perfume and cologne.

Read More: The Biggest Cinnamon Rolls in Central Washington

Get our free mobile app

Video Games and other physical media

Jupiterimages, Brand X Pictures Jupiterimages, Brand X Pictures loading...

Anything that already requires another device like like a new video game but would need a console to play it on.

Non-toy items

MihailDechev MihailDechev loading...

There spirit is there, but there are already services for clothes and food. Toys for Tots is just for toys as presents.

When in doubt, contact your local Toys for Tots chapter for gift ideas.