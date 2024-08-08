As time progresses, materials change for the better in the products we use every day.

Things like lead-based paint which was the norm for many years but, though research, they found it to be unsafe especially for children so they started to do away with that.

Or the lead that were once in pencils before switching to graphite.

The Washington State Department of Ecology found children's items from Dollar Tree that had four times the legal limit of toxic metals.

And this isn't something that happened recently. They found toxic metals in pencil bags and bracelets back in 2018, 2019, and 2021 according to KOIN.

Dollar Tree was fined to the tune of $190,000 and had to agree to better product testing.

Though the items they sold were listed as the legal amount from their lab outside of the United States, independent tests shown inaccurate or with information missing.

Certainly you've heard of chocolate bars can contain a certain very trace amount of insect parts by nature of it's apparently unavoidable. Same can be said for making products where there can be very trace amounts of toxic metals like lead which can lead to neurological issues and organ failure as well as cadmium which is known to cause cancer, but to a certain level and limit.

These items that didn't pass the test were removed from all Dollar Tree stores and, with better testing in the future, it should hopefully prevent things like this happening again. That's the hope, anyway.

