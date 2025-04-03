There have been a lot of recalls as of late, and with everyone that affects you, it can be an unnerving, even scary thing.

From finding WOOD in your frozen food or hearing that something is wrong with the medicine that is supposed to make you feel better, some recalls are worse than others!

With this recent recall announced by the Frito-Lay company, this is one of the tamer ones, but still one to sit up and take notice of, especially for people with allergies.

The Frito-Lay company, which is best known for its snack foods, issued a recall on March 26th, 2025, and the FDA quickly went into action.

The recall was issued because of “undeclared milk”; in other words, milk was not included in the ingredients on the bag of chips.

You might be thinking, this is no big deal, and if you are thinking that, then I’m willing to bet you don’t have an allergy or are sensitive to milk.

Having products with milk can cause serious health problems and even death.

Luckily, this has not been the case (as of this writing), and no injuries have been reported due to the chips in question.

The Frito-Lay Recalled Chip Details

The chips in question were 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips.

UPC: 28400 52848 with a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 20 MAY 2025 (and a series of manufacturing codes).

For more details on this recall, visit FDA.gov.

If you do have any of the recalled chips and have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, it is advised that you dispose of the chips immediately, and you can visit the Contact Page at Frito-Lay or call 1-800-352-4477 for information on a refund.

