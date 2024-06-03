Breakfast is amazing.

There's something about that first meal of the day where you're still a little out of it from sleeping, still not all the way put together, yourself, and the combination of fresh eggs, toast, bacon, coffee, and whatever else may be involved in your breakfast plate to get you going and warm you on the inside.

Combine the most important meal of the day with a state that's known for food and you'll get a great combination every time.

Oregon has no lack of breakfast options in any of the towns you visit, but one place for breakfast in Oregon stood out as, not just a great hole-in-the-wall-type breakfast place, but listed as the best in all of Oregon.

Where is the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast place in Oregon?

MSN says that spot belongs to Fuller's Coffee Shop.

Found in downtown Portland, this place has been serving hungry folks since 1947.

I do love me some breakfast food and this place does look amazing.

Would be a proper breakfast place without waffles.

Fuller's Coffee Shop also serves a full lunch menu, too.

If you find yourself in Portland this summer or anytime, really, it might be fun to check out Fuller's Coffee Shop to see what all the hype is. Maybe it'll be a new tradition to stop by here as it has become for so many.

