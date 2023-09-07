This Town in WA is Shrinking at an Incredible Rate

We hear of things like population booms and cites that are about at max capacity and all that, but what about the other way around? What about towns where people are leaving in droves? Within the past year or so I've known about 5 people who moved out of Portland, Oregon as they just didn't like it anymore and, for all their own reasons. In fact, Portland made the list of the fastest shrinking city in Oregon on this same list.

But what about Washington state?

What is the fastest shrinking city in Washington?

It's a place I'm very familiar with as my dad, from Tacoma, would always take us here as kids for the fun to be had at Enchanted Village and Wild Waves.

Federal Way, Washington, is shrinking. Not by much, but enough to make it the most shrinking city in all of Washington according to alot.com.

Though Federal Way is considered the 10 largest city based on population in Washington State at around 101,000 (just a little more than Yakima) it lost two percent of its population. Only 2%? Well, yes, but when you consider 2% of so many thousand, it can make an impact.

This means it has dropped from being a 6-digit to 5-digit number down to around 99,000 people. They blame lack of jobs so the people who do live in Federal Way often travel to Seattle or Tacoma for work, which means the daytime population in Federal Way drops to around 10%. Interesting.

