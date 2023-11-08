This Small Town Named Worst City to Live in Washington State
And, No, it's not Yakima.
Washington is home to 281 cities and towns. For the size of our state, that's a decent amount considering how much agriculture and farmland we have around here as well.
Not to mention a giant mountain range splitting the state in half.
Through process of elimination there has to be a town that is the 1 in 281. What is it, though? Well, here's your answer.
What is the Worst City in Washington?
Kelso.
What?
Yep, According to 24/7 Wall St., Kelso, Washington is the worst city in Washington State.
And I've been there several times.
I'm here to say, it's definitely not the worst city in Washington from my perspective.
People seemed cool, there were some good restaurants, there was a geeky video game convention I attended every year that's actually starting back up soon and it's right next to Longview which is a decent town. Kelso to Longview is just like Union Gap to Yakima.
They list Kelso as the worst for these reasons.
Poverty Rate is 21.1% with a state average of 10%.
Houses go for around $201k with a state average of almost $400k.
Average household income is $51 with a state average $82.4k
They list 29.1 drug-induced deaths per 100,000 people with a state average of 25.1.
All things to consider if you have an opportunity to move to Kelso. Again, I don't think it's a bad town from all the times I've visited but I've also never had to live there.
LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker Staff
ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
FOR SALE: Feast Yer Eyes on This Pirate Ship
LOOK INSIDE: Kid Rock Is Selling His Grand $2.2 Million Detroit Mansion
PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price
See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:
ALSO: See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:
ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION
LOOK: 'Muppets' Artist's Magical Woodland Home Could Be Yours
See Inside: Aaron Lewis' Luxurious $3.5 Million Rural Castle
LOOK: See inside a modern day castle complete with drawbridge
CHECK THIS OUT: This Texas Home Boasts Its Own Beach And Zipline
LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger