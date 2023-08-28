Imagine if every weekend was a 3-day weekend. Well, if you're a government employee in this area of Washington State, that dreams is about to be a reality.

Grow up, get a good job, get married, have children. This is the American Dream and a reality for many. You slave away for 8 hours a day, 40 hours a week, living for the weekend so you can spend quality time with loved ones only to reset and do it all over again week in, week out, until retirement.

unsplash, Trevor Vannoy unsplash, Trevor Vannoy loading...

Or, today's standards, you may never retire. You just keep going until you physically can't.

And once that happens you wonder whatever happened to all that time you could have spent with friends and family to realize you were working to support living with friends and family. It can sound brutal.

There's a place in Washington State that's had enough and have done something as simple as shave off a little of that work time to spend as an effort to increase productivities while you're actually at work. Something as simple as removing a day from the work week can do you a world of good.

San Juan County has mostly taken part of the 32-hour work week. This counts for the towns like San Juan, Orcas, Lopez, and Shaw

unsplash, Ryan Stone unsplash, Ryan Stone loading...

Are people excited about it? I'd say they are!



Mandi Thomas writes on Facebook:

San Juan county just adopted a 32 hour work week ! With no change in pay .

Reason - they want the health and well being of their employees to be better, in turn they are hopeful that the extra time will give employees extra energy and go get ‘em to better equip them to do their jobs !

Wow an employer who wants the well being of their employees to be good and an employer who understands that healthy and happy employees will generate an all around better team !

Huh ya don’t say !

According to the Seattle Times, this was something voted unanimously to approve.

This accounts for the government workers which may not be new to some private employers but to see government officials doing this, too, shows hope for other residents in other counties. Not very many people in this area, maybe about 18,000 for population, but it's a start.

And this doesn't account for everyone. Sheriff's office and managers aren't included.

Here's hoping more and more counties do this.

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands.

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice

READ MORE: See how some companies are changing their businesses to combat COVID-19

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.

KEEP READING: These Major Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2020