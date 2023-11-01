These Eastern WA Towns Named Two of the Most Expensive in the US
When you think of the most expensive towns in Washington State you probably think of cities like Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia or maybe even those places like Issaquah and others.
And you'd be right.
Though there are towns considered expensive though they're smaller in size.
Lending Tree came up with a list of expensive small towns due to average income vs. average cost of a house.
As it turns out, Washington State is home to two towns in the top 50 across the United States and they're both located in Eastern Washington.
Highest up on the list of Ellensburg coming in 9th place. With a population of around 44,000 and average income at about $64,000 houses in that area cost, on average, $352,900. Those house prices are comparable with those in Salt Lake City.
Ellensburg is a cool town. Many from Yakima know it as CWU or a gas station between Yakima and Seattle but when you find yourself in town, it can be pretty neat.
Another Washington town is Pullman at 28th place. Pullman has a population of 43,000 and an average income of $44,000 with the average price of homes at $245,100. That's comparable to Atlanta, GA.
