Did you know? There's a zoo as close as Issaquah? Sure, maybe you've stopped in Issaquah to fill up before your trip back to Yakima or stopped by that XXX root beer and burger place on the way back from Seattle. Well, not only is Issaquah the closest Trader Joe's to Yakima but it's also home to this zoo that lets you see some wild animals up close.

Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah is exactly that.

cougar mountain zoo cougar mountain zoo loading...

What's more is that Cougar Mountain Zoo has been around since 1972 so it's not exactly new, either. This place is more than its namesake. As part of the zoological society of Washington this zoo features cougars, wolves, lemurs, alpacas, reindeer as well as a variety of birds like cranes, macaws and emus.

cougar mountain zoo cougar mountain zoo loading...

There are some great zoos in Washington state including Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle as well as Point Defiance in the Tacoma area, but it's nice to know you don't need to travel all that way, including driving through Seattle and Tacoma traffic, just to get to something like this. It's not exactly right next door, but it's not nearly as bad. Perfect for a day trip.

cougar mountain zoo cougar mountain zoo loading...

If you're interested in getting involved in volunteer and internship work or even a career, they tell you on their website what's available. You're also able to get more information on the animals they have and anything else you may need to know. I'm looking forward to visiting.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell

9 Strange & Unique Northwest Sights Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster