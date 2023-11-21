The Best BBQ in Washington is at an Unlikely Location
Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, I always thought 'barbecue' was a sauce or flavor of potato chip. It wasn't until years later that I realized that proper barbecue is a skilled art form with regional differences all across the United States. North Carolina bbq has a vinegar base while some from St. Louis may favor more of a brown sugar-type sweetness. Then there are those of Texas where you don't need sauce for true barbecue.
No matter your preference, it's something favorited by many in any form.
Though the Northwest isn't known for it's amazing bbq, there are several spots that do it proper.
Looking at a list of the best bbq of each state according to LoveFood.com, the one labeled best in WA isn't even some fancy-shmancy hotel in downtown Seattle but this humble little spot in a small town.
Where is the best BBQ in WA?
Briley's BBQ and Grill in Lake Forest Park which is just a ways north of Seattle near Lynnwood.
And if you ask anyone in the area who has the best barbecue, no doubt they'll point you towards this little spot on Bothell Way.
The food does look amazing.
They also offer catering. I'd sure love to attend a party where they provided the food for that one.
Their menu shows plates, sandwiches, sides, and you can buy meat by the pound. Sounds like a good time!
Next time you're in the area, it may be worth a stop.
