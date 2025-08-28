Teen drivers.

You see them out and about every so often.

Sometimes they're still in training from one of the local schools.

Sometimes they're driving to school.

It seem like we have more teen drivers than ever before as you see those school parking lots filled during the school day.

But how save are today's teen drivers?

Financial website Wallet Hub ranked every state and how their teen drivers are doing and Washington State, believe it or not, ranked in the top 10.





Washington ranked 9th place overall.

Not as good as our first place New York, followed by Oregon and New Jersey, but still 9th place is far better than average.

New York is surprising to me as it's too busy in New York City, but outside of the city, it could be anywhere.

And I've seen the drivers in New Jersey. You better be a good driver to be driving in New Jersey.

These rankings were set by looking at safety ranking, economic environment, and that state's driving laws.

Not just the top 10, but Washington also did great in a few other driving categories for teen driving.

Washington State ranked 1st for presence of distracted-driving via text-while-driving laws.

Washington State ranked 1st for presents of occupant-protection laws.

Washington State ranked 1st for presence of impaired-driving laws.

Washington State ranked 5th for premium increase after adding teen driver to parent's policy

Washington State ranked 6th for vehicle miles traveled per capita

Washington State ranked 6th for fatalities per 100,000 teens

Washington State ranked 15th for provision of teen driver's graduated licensing program laws

Washington State ranked 30th for teen DUIs per 100,000 teens

In case you're wondering, the worst state for teen drivers is Montana.

You can read more on Wallet Hub.

