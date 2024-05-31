It happens sometimes. You're on a prescription for a sore throat or sinus infection or may be something worse. Well, you take it as prescribed or as needed and get to the point where you don't need it anymore.

What can you do with it?

Well, it's not safe to just flush down the toilet nor should you throw them away.

Fortunately, the City of Yakima hosts various various 'take back your meds' events throughout the year, but maybe you don't feel like just waiting until the next event to take back your meds.

The good news is there are more than several locations throughout the Yakima Valley where you can take your meds back anytime.

The website takebackyourmeds.org has a convenient map where you can zoom in to find the location nearest you or simply type in a zip code to find some in your area.

This way you know your old prescriptions will be disposed of properly and not fall in the wrong hands or anything like that.

Many pharmacies provide this service as well as many law enforcement agencies. But the list at the Take Back Your Meds website will be better served to use it.

And this may not account for all locations.

I know the Safeway on 56th and Summitview isn't on the website, though has a drop-off location for easy disposing.

When it comes time to take back your meds, it's good to know there are plenty of locations available.

There are also some that provide envelopes so you can basically mail them in to be disposed of. Very convenient.

