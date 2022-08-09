The 113-year-old mansion, Thornewood Carriage House, also known as the Rose Red Castle, is now for sale in Lakewood, Washington. Lakewood is located near the Tacoma, Washington, area. This magnificent castle was built in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Thornewood Carriage House in Lakewood WA Credit: Amanda Shepherd, COMPASS via Realtor.com loading...

In the early 2000s, a television scout for the Stephen King miniseries, Rose Red, chose to film portions of the murder horror film at the Thornewood Carriage House Castle. Other segments of the miniseries were filmed at the University of Washington campus and other locations in the Seattle area, including an off-site set built on location at the Sand Point Naval Base in Seattle.

THAT TIME STEPHEN KING FILMED A TV SHOW IN WASHINGTON STATE

In 1996, horror and suspense author, Stephen King, wrote the frightening screenplay for Rose Red as a project for film director, Steven Spielberg. After the two had some artistic differences in the conception of Rose Red, Stephen King later pitched his supernatural teleplay to a different producer. With the help of a Seattle-based special effects studio and many other renowned production companies and TV distributors, filming began on Stephen King's finished product in 2000. You can see a list of Seattle-area locations where the show was filmed here.

RELATED ARTICLE: The Most Glamorous Neighborhood in WA State Might Make You Green with Envy

Stephen King's Rose Red Movie Poster Generic via Amazon loading...

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS THE TV MINISERIES ROSE RED ABOUT?

Stephen King's Rose Red is a three-part miniseries about a Seattle professor, Dr. Joyce Reardon, who takes a few psychic mediums to help her investigate the urban legend of the supposedly haunted "Rose Red" mansion. The local urban legend is that the original lady of the house, Ellen Rimbauer, came to believe that the moment she ceased construction on the house, she would die. Ellen vowed to never stop construction work in her mansion. Meanwhile, her husband dies and her young daughter mysteriously vanishes from the house, plus Ellen starts seeing ghosts everywhere. Dr. Reardon and her merry band of psychics experience horrifying stuff inside the Rose Red mansion and as you can guess, some of them will die! Wild stuff, amirite?



via GIPHY

During my research for this article I became very excited to watch Rose Red so I searched online to see what streaming service we can see it. Unfortunately, it is not streaming so the only way to view Stephen King's Rose Red is to get your hands on a copy of the minseries DVD. There is also a prequel for Rose Red called The Diary of Ellen Rimbauer (no relation to the Stephen King miniseries). It is available to rent on various streaming services.

A SPOOKY STORY ABOUT THE FILMING OF ROSE RED IN LAKEWOOD

Wanna hear a spooky (and sad) story about one of the actors in Rose Red died of a heart attack the day before he was supposed to film his death scene in Stephen King's miniseries! RIP David Dukes!

DETAILS ABOUT THE THORNEWOOD CARRIAGE HOUSE CASTLE

The Rose Red Castle in Lakewood has been featured on HGTV and has been the site for many spooky-inspired Washington state weddings. It is not as creepy on the outside as it was presented in Rose Red because the TV production crew added a few elements to the outside of the castle to make it look extra haunted.

IS THORNEWOOD CASTLE IN LAKEWOOD HAUNTED?

There have been reports that Thornewood Carriage House is haunted but nothing has been officially confirmed. One of my coworkers was the ordained minister of a wedding held at the Thornewood Castle. He said being there inside the mansion felt creepy and he got "This place is definitely haunted" vibes everywhere, especially in one of the hallways and some of the bedrooms. He said one of the windows always looked like there was a face staring out at you. *screams*



via GIPHY

RELATED ARTICLE: The 141 Year Old Terrible Tilly Light House in Oregon Is Now For Sale

Thornewood Carriage Castle has five (5) bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, home gym, opulent bathrooms, staircases, and a humongous walk-in closet you have to see to believe (see gallery below). If you want to purchase the mansion, be prepared to spend a few million dollars for it. It is currently listed for $3,250,000 and is represented by Amanda Shepherd and Mike Larson via Compass Realty. You can view the listing on Realtor.com here. For more of Stephen King's best nerve-wracking shows and movies, click here.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO GALLERY OF STEPHEN KING'S ROSE RED CASTLE BELOW!

Report a typo

Look at the Inside of the Huge Lakewood, WA Mansion Castle Used in Stephen King’s Rose Red

TV Shows Filmed in Washington That Are Definitely Worth Your Time Not everything has to be filmed in a Hollywood studio in Los Angeles. Plenty of movies have been filmed in Washington, with even more being set in Washington. But did you know that several great TV shows have had shots or entire series filmed in Washington?