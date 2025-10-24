Visitors say one hotel in Washington State in particular is really spooky and very haunted. Allegedly! For entertainment purposes only!

There's a place you can stay in Port Townsend, Washington, that allegedly has a haunted hotel room. Far be it for me to tell you to stay away, but if spooky experiences are your thing, then perhaps you wouldn't mind an overnight stay at the Manresa Castle!

👻 Inside the Haunted House

The ghostly reputation hasn't stopped countless couples from getting married here at the Manresa Castle or from spending a memorable honeymoon night in the Bridal Suite.

Urban legend has it that Room 302 and 309 are where most of the paranormal action happens. Guests say strange noises and ghostly shadows appear after midnight, including flickering lights and tvs turning themselves off and on. (wahauntedhouses.com)

"I have stayed at Manresa twice and I can tell you that dining room is mega creepy." -BartandMillie via Reddit

The Manresa Castle was even featured on the popular paranormal investigation TV series, Ghost Adventures.

😈Read More: I Stayed at One of the Most Haunted Hotels in WA – Here’s What I Saw

Locals call it the Eisenbeis Castle, named after the original owner who built it in 1892 as a home. It had 30 Victorian-style rooms!

The castle was given a few remodels through the decades by owners and was turned into a hotel in 1968.

🕯️ How to Book a Night (If You Dare)

One and two queen-sized hotel rooms at Manresa are readily affordable, but when guests want to splurge, they go for one of the suites. You can book a room at manresacastle.com. It's located at 651 Cleveland St.

Other allegedly haunted hotels in Port Townsend include the Palace Hotel Port Townsend and the Ann Starrett Mansion.

If you have stayed at any of these three hotels and had spooky vibes, send me a note and let me know what your experience was like!

