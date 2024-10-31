Washington State, in my humble opinion, is the best place to live in all the 50 states. You have everything all in one location. Fishing, Hiking, we have sandy beaches (though not the warmest), 4 seasons -- it's truly the best.

So hearing that many are wanting to move to Washington State doesn't surprise me.

I am curious on what states they're moving from. Like, what's so wrong with their state that they have to leave their home to come to Washington?

Purely curious, of course.

It turns out The Bellingham Herald was curious, too, as they found out the top 5 states people are moving from their home to Washington State.

Let's have a look at the list.

The fifth biggest moving state is Idaho. That kinda makes sense as it's right next door. I lived in Idaho for 5 years. I liked it okay but was happy to move back.

#4 is Arizona. The good thing about people from Arizona is if they move to Eastern Washington, they'll be used to the dry, desert heat in the summer. Not a bad thing and always welcome.

Third place belongs to Texas. Everything may be bigger in Texas but there's always room here in Washington.

The second most popular state to move to Washington is Oregon. Also, making sense as it's right next door. We love our friends in Oregon.

The biggest state that more people have moved to Washington than any other state shouldn't come as a surprise. California is a state where people seem to be leaving in mass numbers. In fact, Washington runs 4th as the state people from CA want to move to the most.

As for me, I'm happy here but welcome all of our new neighbors where ever they may travel from.

