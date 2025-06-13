There's been a buzz around Yakima with rumors swirling that we may be getting boat racing here in Yakima.

Fortunately, the rumors are true!

Not only that, but it's coming sooner than you think.

We were invited to a fun press event at State Fair Park when they had several representatives basically cheerleading how awesome Yakima is. I mean, yeah, we know, but always nice to hear from someone with a voice in Olympia that also represents our local area.

sprint boat racing yakima speakers John Riggs loading...

After hearing a few things that are happening in way to bring some new tourism dollars to the Yakima Valley, including getting some much-needed roofing done to the barns at the State Fair, we were greeted to the announcement of Sprint Boat Racing coming to State Fair Park.

If not familiar, it's literally boats going super fast, zipping around corners down narrow corridors to get the best times.

Hoping nobody crashes, but also kinda secretly someone crashes, but hoping nobody gets injured. Does that make sense?

They were still filling up the tracks with water when we were there during the presser.

sprint boat racing yakima track John Riggs loading...

And here's a look at what it'll look like when it's full.

sprint boat racing yakima map John Riggs loading...

One of the racers who has been helping bring this to life said some of those turns can go into 7-8 Gs. Insane.

Keep an eye out for more info closer to time. This is gonna be huge for the Yakima Valley having State Fair Park be an official location for Sprint Boat Racing.

