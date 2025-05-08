It's always time for a great bargain in Yakima and some of the best you'll find for the best cause is at the Spring Flea Market in West Valley

Look out for it on Saturday, May 31 at the West Valley Firefighters .

10000 Zier Road out in West Valley. Just keep driving until you see the Fire Department and you'll find it.

This is an outdoor event so check the weather and dress accordingly.

This Spring Flea Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you won't even have to travel far for lunch as they will have lunch on-site for purchase if you'd like.

Several booths with just about everything under the sun at these events. It's always fun to see what you'll find and who you'll run into.

Yakima has proven time and time again that a great yard sale is hard to pass up. And when it's a flea market which is basically like having 20+ yard sales all in one spot, it's a beautiful thing.

They usually do these twice a year, both in spring as well as fall. There was a chance that this spring one wasn't planning on happening but with the outcry of those who love it it's on! Make sure you show up and show your support.

Proceeds of this Spring Flea Market benefit the West Valley Fire Fighter’s Association.

If you have any questions or were interested in getting a booth to sell your custom-made items, yard sale items, or whatever, email Mandysue20@aol.com.

