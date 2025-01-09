"Come for the food, stay for the fun" is the catchy motto of Waddell's Neighborhood Pub--the happening place that was once featured on a Food Network show starring Guy Fieri.

WHAT MAKES WADDELL'S NEIGHBORHOOD BAR SO SPECIAL?

To hear Guy Fieri tell it, Waddell's has got it going on when it comes to a lamb cheese steak. He tried this "stout-braised" recipe on his 11th season of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

On Episode 9, From Crepes to Kreplach, Fieri traveled to Colorado for crepes stacked inside a rum cake in Boulder, New York stuffed cabbage and kreplach in Rego Park, and a hefty sandwich at Waddell's in Spokane.

I have no idea what lamb braised in stout would taste like, but I bet it has some sweet undertones for sure. My favorite stout is Guiness, so I'll just have to zip on over to Spokane one day and try this dish.

Waddell's is not the only cool bar featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri also visited The Elk, and Ruins.

Guy Fieri tried a Spokane-style Reuben sandwich with sauerkraut at The Elk.

1931 W Pacific Ave

Guy Fieri fell in love in Spokane with carnitas fries and gnocchi at Ruins.

225 W Riverside Ave

Waddell's Neighborhood Pub is located at 4318 S Regal St.

Check out some of the other amazing restaurants Guy Fieri has visited here in Washington State through our "Guy Fieri" portal. Fair warning, you will go down a rabbit hole into FLAVORTOWN.

