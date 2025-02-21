When it comes to flying out of Yakima we have two options. Nonstop to Seattle in the morning or nonstop to Seattle in the afternoon. That's is.

Tri-Cities does offer a few more nonstop flight options. More than Yakima, at least.

But what about Spokane? Have you ever flown out of Spokane in lieu of flying out of Seattle?

For me, I mostly fly out of Yakima out of convenience where I can get dropped off so I don't have to pay for parking. Sure, the flight will cost more but I'm saving money as I'm not spending $100 in gas to get there, park in their $40 a day parking, I end up saving money by just flying out of Yakima or even Tri-Cities.

But Spokane International Airport could be another option with a variety of flights across the United States.

Here's a list of places you can fly and what airline will take you there (if you have a preference).

Some of these may only be seasonal (they only fly certain times of year) so keep that in mind.

Atlanta (Delta Airlines)

Boise (Alaska Airlines)

Charlotte (American Airlines)

Chicago Midway (Southwest Airlines)

Dallas-Ft. Worth (American Airlines)

Dallas Love Field (Southwest Airlines)

Denver (Southwest Airlines)

Denver (Frontier)

Las Vegas (Allegiant)

Las Vegas (Southwest Airlines)

Los Angeles (Alaska Airlines)

Los Angeles (Delta Airlines)

Minneapolis (Delta Airlines)

Minneapolis (Sun Country Airlines)

Oakland (Southwest Airlines)

Phoenix (American Airlines)

Phoenix-Mesa (Allegiant)

Phoenix (Southwest Airlines)

Portland (Alaska Airlines)

Salt Lake City (Delta Airlines)

Sacramento (Southwest Airlines)

San Diego (Alaska Airlines)

San Francisco (Alaska Airlines)

San Francisco (United Airlines)

San Jose (Southwest Airlines)

Seattle (Alaska Airlines)

Seattle (Delta Airlines)

Several ideas to choose from. Even a couple of nonstop Eastern time zone options which is great to help you get on your way.

Though for having an airport called Spokane International Airport you'd think they'd have flight options to Mexico or UK. Or even Canada for that matter.

