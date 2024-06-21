Locals Unveil their Favorite Hidden Gem Restaurants in Spokane
We know about all the chain restaurants in any town we go to. The popular places where you know what you're getting before you even walk in through the front doors.
And in cities like Spokane, Washington, there's a very nice mix of chain restaurants, often found near larger shopping areas like the local malls. They also have regional favorites that you may find more than one around town.
Spokane is also home to many locally-owned restaurants that have stood the test of time based on quality of food, service, and phenomenal location. It's always about location.
Those places are great and definitely serve a purpose, but what about those hidden gem-style places. The ones you can't wait to tell all your friends about this new experience you had to invite them next time, or maybe your friends bring you to a place you never knew was there for an amazing experience.
Well, the people in Spokane got together to list off a few of their favorite hidden gems of Spokane.
The Grain Shed
Orlando's at Spokane Community College
TacoVado
Taste of Thai
Gordy's
Chowderhead
There were plenty more as well. Check out the Reddit thread to see who else recommended what else.
The next time you find yourself in Spokane and are looking for something to eat, there are no lack of options just about anywhere you are in Spokane or anywhere around Spokane, that's for sure.
