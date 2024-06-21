We know about all the chain restaurants in any town we go to. The popular places where you know what you're getting before you even walk in through the front doors.

And in cities like Spokane, Washington, there's a very nice mix of chain restaurants, often found near larger shopping areas like the local malls. They also have regional favorites that you may find more than one around town.

Spokane is also home to many locally-owned restaurants that have stood the test of time based on quality of food, service, and phenomenal location. It's always about location.

Get our free mobile app

Those places are great and definitely serve a purpose, but what about those hidden gem-style places. The ones you can't wait to tell all your friends about this new experience you had to invite them next time, or maybe your friends bring you to a place you never knew was there for an amazing experience.

Well, the people in Spokane got together to list off a few of their favorite hidden gems of Spokane.

The Grain Shed



Orlando's at Spokane Community College



TacoVado



Taste of Thai



Gordy's



Chowderhead



There were plenty more as well. Check out the Reddit thread to see who else recommended what else.

The next time you find yourself in Spokane and are looking for something to eat, there are no lack of options just about anywhere you are in Spokane or anywhere around Spokane, that's for sure.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett