That's not a typo.

$29 from Spokane to Denver depending on when you travel and how you travel.

Frontier Airlines is coming to the Spokane International Airport (GEG) with nonstop service to Denver, Colorado.

They're only flying there three times a week so you need to plan your visits whether you're coming or going on Sunday, Tuesday, or Thursday.

Introductory rates are as low as $29 but even if you look at the average flight going one-way you're still looking around $100. Sometimes more, sometimes less.

If you're looking at that $29 value, it's on Thursday, May 29th and it's just one way.

If you're wondering how Frontier keeps their prices so low, it's because almost everything comes with an additional fee. If you just walk on the flight, sit in whatever seat they give you, your personal item is your backpack with a change of clothes and you packed a sandwich for the trip, perfect.

However, if you want to have a carry-on luggage and choose your seat, have the option to change or even cancel your flight, board earlier, enjoy an in-flight snack which are often complimentary, and maybe even have a bag checked through to the next airport for you, then all of those things come with additional fees.

Still, if you can tolerate the flight and tell yourself 'I'll get there when I get there' then Frontier isn't a bad option if you're just planning on getting there and never mind the entire 'flight' experience.

Frontier Airlines nonstop flights from Spokane to Denver start in May and can be booked immediately.

This isn't new for Spokane as United already has flights to Denver. However, they're not priced at $29.

