Some of the Best Conspiracy Theories from Spokane, WA

I love a great conspiracy theory. Tales and fables passed along from person to person. Sometimes they're made up and sometimes they're just so wacky that they're almost believable. There are also some that have traveled from ear to ear so often that the fable becomes fact to many.

They posed the question on Reddit and here are just a few of some favorite conspiracy theories about Spokane, Washington.

Here are a few random ones.

Sativadom2: That Spokane is some sort of “Test City” for social engineering projects.

Spayce_Case: Jimmy Marks put a curse on City Hall and that's why we didn't have a 2 term mayor for so long.

SuperMouseDeadMouse: Any trash you feed the goat at riverfront park eventually ends up in a whammy at Dicks.

nntb: There is the Spokane curse. Anyone that moves away is cursed to return

Dream_Song14: That Evel Knievel rode around town on a motorcycle delivering cocaine for mobsters.

Skinem1: That Butch Cassidy didn't die in Bolivia but died of old age in Spokane. His sister lived in Spokane and not long before she died in the 60s or 70s she claimed that. If i remember right she even produced some pictures.

Dixon011001: That you will hear baby's crying on the third tier as you walk up the thousand steps at night.

NewBeach6930: Minnehaha Park and why the children ghosts are there? The building was and old brewery back in the 1900’s, not an orphanage that typically people claim to explain why the ghosts are all children there.

ClockTowerBoys: Fairchild hold the world’s largest storage of anthrax!

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK INSIDE: Kid Rock Is Selling His Grand $2.2 Million Detroit Mansion

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

Stars Who Were Tested for the Coronavirus

The Cast of 'Friends': Then & Now

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney

11 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Quotes That Will Give You Hope

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows

ALSO SEE: 30 Most Decade-Defining Memes