Slobby Robby, a popular collector who specializes in random vintage goods and collectibles, is coming to Yakima State Fair Park & Events Center in November.

You may have seen his show on Netflix called Slobby's World. His real name is Robert Hall, and his reality show followed him around the country in search of 80s and 90s stuff (can you believe those eras are now considered 'vintage').

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Yakima World's Vintage Fair Event This November

The celebrity guide to all things retro collectibles will be in town on Saturday, November 7th. If you love thrifting and "antique" shopping, this event is right up your jam.

We can expect to find treasures amongst the vendors who are coming from around the Pacific Northwest with items like:

Vintage clothing

Antiques

Collectibles

Trading cards

Textiles

Accessories

Records

Sneakers

According to the event page from State Fair Park, this wild event will also have a live DJ, food vendors, live auctions, workshops, a photo booth, games, and raffles. Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite.

Other Upcoming Events at State Fair Park

Other upcoming events at the fairgrounds include a chili cook-off benefit for the Yakima Humane Society and Quarter Midget wheel-to-wheel Racing, both happening on Saturday, October 24th.