Warning: This one's for the introverts and the extroverted introverts! I feel like Paul Revere up in here, shouting, "The crowds are coming! The crowds are coming!"

Summertime Weather + the 4th of July = Unexpected Crowds in WA

Just when you hope people will be staying at home barbecuing or mowing the lawn this weekend so that you can go grocery shopping and run errands in peace—think again. I've got a list of places you do not want to venture out to this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

#5: The Grocery Store

Don't: Shop inside your local neighborhood grocery store or big box grocery chain.

Do: Order your groceries "to go." Have your groceries delivered to your house or in the pickuplane in the parking lot. Crowds avoided, crisis averted!

#4: The Mall

Don't: Drive 'round and 'round looking for a dang parking spot at the mall.

Do: Be one of the first people at the mall when the doors open. No crowds. Problem solved!

#3: The Park

People at the Park. People at the Park. Photo Credit: Ramneek Singh on Unsplash loading...

Don't: If you haven't already booked your spot at the park gazebo or reserved a picnic table, then you will be seeing crowds everywhere trying to find the best spot to sit. Nine times out of ten, someone loud and annoying will put down their picnic blankets and end up sitting next to you!

Do: Chill at home in your jammies and on your couch. You'll be staying cool, and if someone annoys you, simply flee to your room. Easy peasy!

#2: Restaurants

Don't: Think you'll be able to get a table at your favorite restaurant without a long wait time during a holiday weekend? Then you must be out of your mind! Holiday weekends are prime times for taking family and friends out to eat, especially if they're visiting for the holidays.

Do: Be savvy. You can still eat from your favorite restaurants; just order the meals of your dreams "to go." Whew!

Carnival Rides Carnival Rides. Photo Credit: Christian Krebel on Unsplash loading...

#1: Recreation Spots

Don't: Show up in the afternoons or evenings when the crowds are out (and smelling ripe)!

Do: If you want to enjoy going to the movies, bowling, family fun centers, holiday carnival fairs, public pools, and sports fields, be.one of the first people there or catch the matinees!

