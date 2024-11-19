As many stores as we have right here in Yakima, there's one type of grocer I've been wishing for ever since the '90s and that is an Asian market.

Don't get me wrong, we've had a few Asian-type markets that carry a select few items which isn't bad, but I've been wishing for something closer to an H Mart or Uwajimaya. A store that would carry a much larger variety of snacks, drinks, ice cream, and frozen foods that we wouldn't usually find locally.

Fortunately, we finally have one right in town and convenient just off 56th and Summitview.

Where is the new Asian market in Yakima?

Siam Asian Market just opened about a week ago.

I remember driving by and seeing the sign and got excited. They weren't open, yet, and nothing on the shelves when I peeked inside a few weeks ago but was expecting to see the typical items you'd find at most Asian markets. Items like noodles, canned items... again, nothing wrong with that, but I love the fun items like snacks and drinks, too.

When I popped in last night I was blown away by the selection of such a humble-sized store. And it had exactly what I have driven all the way to Seattle for in the past.

This will definitely save me that gas mileage. Especially in the winter months when I don't want to drive over the passes.

I took several photos from inside the store so you can see the variety they have. They have a lot more than this, too. You'll have to see for yourself.

Find Siam Asian Market at Chalet Place on Summitview just off of 56th (across from Safeway).

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

siam asian market yakima John Riggs loading...

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker