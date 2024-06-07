Here’s Something Fun & Quirky to Do This Weekend in Seattle: The Pierogi Fest
The population of Polish immigrants have been a part of the heartbeat of Seattle since 1918. That is when the Polish Home Association was founded.
One of the most iconic Polish foods that have become a staple in the Seattle foodie scene is the plump, juicy, and meat-filled pierogi.
Keeping the Polish cultural traditions and cuisine alive is the motto of the Pierogi Fest in Seattle, happening this Saturday, June 8th inside the Polish Home Association near Miller Park (1714 18th Ave).
From noon til about 4 p.m., enjoy some of the fun and vibrant joys of the Polish culture.
HOW MUCH IS A PLATE OF PIEROGI AT PIEROGI FEST?
Kids can get a plate for $8 and adults can chomp on a plate of pierogi for $16. The adult plate comes with 10 pierogis.
You get to choose from pierogis filled with "meat, potato and cheese, sauerkraut and mushroom, sweet cheese, and blueberry."
There is going to be a Polish beer garden (beer varieties on tap include Komes, Hevelius, and Żywiec), live music from the band, Polish Choir Vivat Musica, and Polish-style merch.
If you want to experience the Polish culture but don't like pierogis, how about getting a Polish Smoked Śląska kielbasa in a bun with sauerkraut? YUM dot com!
@mary_naccarato Everything we ate at the pierogi festival in the span of 2 hours #pierogi #pierogifest #pierogifestival #fair #whatieatinaday #fairfood ♬ Hurts Me (Alone At Prom) - Tory Lanez
CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF PIEROGIS?
Pierogis are the pièce de résistance in Pike Place Market at Piroshky Piroshky, a very popular tourist trap in Pike Place Market.
