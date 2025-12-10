Last year it was announced that Alaska Airlines was expanding its global reach with London as one of those locations.

They didn't have a date set, yet, when this was announced. Just a timeframe of spring 2026.

We now know what the date and you can book your flights starting immediately.

Alaska Airlines nonstop service from Seattle to London

The first flight leaves on May 21, 2026, and leaves daily from Seattle. So if you're planning on flying out of Seattle or even opting to fly out of the Yakima or Tri-Cities airport, you can still connect in Seattle to continue your journey to London. Flying with Alaska Airlines means you won't have to change airlines or anything like that, especially if you're flying out of Yakima or Tri-Cities.

What time is the Seattle to London Flight with Alaska Airlines?

Looking at its launch day and days after, it looks like, so far, you'd be flying out of Seattle at 9:40 p.m. which gives you plenty of time to get to Seattle for your flight. You'll be landing in London at 3:05 p.m. the next day because of the long flight + 8 hour time difference.

The return flight from London to Seattle has you leaving London at 5 p.m. and landing in Seattle at 6:50 p.m. on the same day. No, the flight isn't 2 hours, it's 10 hours but there's an 8 hour time zone difference.

How Long is the Flight from Seattle to London?

The flight from Seattle to London is a long one so bring a good book or phone charger. You're looking at almost nine and a half hours of flight time from Seattle to London. Of course Alaska Airlines will offer food and drinks on your flight so you're not starving the entire time. It is a long one, though. Since it's later at night you can hopefully go to sleep during that time if your body will let you.

How Much is a Plane Ticket from Seattle to London?

Flight prices have several depending factors including how long you book out from when you travel, how many seats are available, if you book during high travel times (like summer), and so much more. But looking around and doing a few variables, the flight from Seattle to London seems to be one of the less expensive options at just under $1,000 for all the options I could find so far. Cheaper to fly direct from Seattle if you can but you can consider flying out of Yakima if that also includes gas to drive to Seattle, the expensive daily parking, going through Seattle's TSA and the headache that can be. It's the reason many prefer to just fly out of Yakima. And, though Tri-Cities airport as more options, the flight price is about the same.

If you fly with Alaska Airlines, this is fantastic news and a new option to stay with Alaska rather than switching airlines partway through your journey. Book your flights direct with Alaska Airlines or however you book your travel.