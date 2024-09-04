Buy Local! Seattle Makes Top 10 Cities to Buy Local Food

I've always had a shop local mentality. I think it was something distilled in me from my father when I was growing up. The art of buying local means you're supporting local businesses and their families where that local economy stays locally so those families you're supporting use that money to support other local businesses as well.

Well, that's the hope, anyways.

LawnStarter posted a list of the best cities to buy local food and, not surprising, we had a couple hit the top 10 list right here in the Pacific Northwest.

What city is the best to buy local food?

They give that number one spot to Portland, Oregon. I could see that. So many food trucks that use local produce to keep the Portland economy in its inner-cycle, I'm not surprised.

Seattle also made the top 10.

In fact, it made the top 5 as it came in 5th place. Not too shabby.

Beaverton, Oregon was also on the top 10 list at #7, keeping it all in the Pacific Northwest.

Worst place to buy local food is Anchorage, Alaska. I wonder if it's because they have to import so much of it? I'm not sure. The top 10 worst places is also mostly Texas so there's that.

It's something to consider when shopping at the local stores or eating at the local restaurants - to know what's going into the food and where that money is going. Keeping money moving is what can stimulate our economy.

See the full list from LawnStarter.com.

