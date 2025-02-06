We had so many instances with airplanes recently.

This one comes to use from our friends at SeaTac where most of us are pretty familiar.

SeaTac's official social media account mentioned the accident.

Get our free mobile app

The messages go on to say that at around 10:17 a.m. a taxing Japan Airlines aircraft appears to have hit the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft.

This happened on the ramp on a taxi line between S Concourse and the south airport maintenance hangers.

When this happened, there were no injuries and both worked on deplaning passengers to bring them back to the terminal.

This accident shouldn't impact any other travel at all. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines if they are flying today.

This is an unfortunate thing to happen as anything can happen, even at SeaTac.

I'm glad nobody was hurt and fortunate it was on the ground so they could assess the situation quickly and get people off the plane just to triple-make sure everyone is safe, including the planes themselves as far as traveling.

This accident is very tame compared to the other aircraft accidents we've had since the beginning of this year. When I saw there was a collision and that it happened at SeaTac my heart sank but knowing it was just this, still not fun, but could have been a lot worse.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood