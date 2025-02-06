Airplane Hits Other Airplane on Ground at SeaTac
We had so many instances with airplanes recently.
This one comes to use from our friends at SeaTac where most of us are pretty familiar.
SeaTac's official social media account mentioned the accident.
The messages go on to say that at around 10:17 a.m. a taxing Japan Airlines aircraft appears to have hit the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft.
This happened on the ramp on a taxi line between S Concourse and the south airport maintenance hangers.
When this happened, there were no injuries and both worked on deplaning passengers to bring them back to the terminal.
This accident shouldn't impact any other travel at all. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines if they are flying today.
This is an unfortunate thing to happen as anything can happen, even at SeaTac.
I'm glad nobody was hurt and fortunate it was on the ground so they could assess the situation quickly and get people off the plane just to triple-make sure everyone is safe, including the planes themselves as far as traveling.
This accident is very tame compared to the other aircraft accidents we've had since the beginning of this year. When I saw there was a collision and that it happened at SeaTac my heart sank but knowing it was just this, still not fun, but could have been a lot worse.
Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein
LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them
Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn
LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try
Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman
LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli